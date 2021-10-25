Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Joe Dodoo celebrates his goal against Cheltenham with Joseph Olowu. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Saturday’s much-needed victory at home to Cheltenham Town lifted Rovers off the bottom of League One and another three points would close the gap on several teams at the wrong end of the table.

Cambridge arrive at the Keepmoat Stadium without a win in six games and having lost 4-1 at lowly Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United?

Rovers take on Cambridge this coming Tuesday (October 26) at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United?

Doncaster Rovers win 11/8

Draw 9/4

Cambridge United win 15/8

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Cambridge United won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United online?

Rovers’ clash with Cambridge will be available to stream in the United Kingdom on iFollow. Match passes are available to buy for £10.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the clash against Cambridge in League One on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United?

Kyle Knoyle returns from suspension and Dan Gardner is back from injury.

Jon Taylor (ankle) has suffered a setback in his recovery and is definitely ruled out, Tommy Rowe (back) is a major doubt and Ben Close (hamstring) may also miss out.