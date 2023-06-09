News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers turn to former player to fill goalkeeper coach vacancy

Doncaster Rovers have appointed former player Kyle Letheren as their new goalkeeper coach.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read

Letheren had a brief spell on loan at Rovers in the second half of the 2008/09 season but never made an appearance.

He joins after leaving Hartlepool United, where he was also goalkeeper coach, last week.

Letheren said: “I’m delighted to be back. It’s been 15 years since I was on loan here from Barnsley as a player. I know a lot about the club and it was a no-brainer when Grant made the phone call.

Kyle Letheren (photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).Kyle Letheren (photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).
Kyle Letheren (photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).
“It shouldn’t be a League Two club in my opinion. When Grant spoke to me about his vision, it matched my ambition."

Doncaster boss Grant McCann added: “He’s young, hungry and energetic.

"The goalkeeping department is very important for us and having Kyle coming into this role can give us the lift. He’ll be great for us.”

The Welshman, aged 35, initially signed for Pools as a player/coach last summer and replaces Ian Bennett, who left Doncaster last month.

He made one appearance last season in a 6-0 defeat to Everton U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Letheren started his career in Swansea's academy before spells as a back-up 'keeper for Barnsley, Doncaster, and Plymouth.

He moved north of the border to join Kilmarnock and later Dundee.

Spells at Blackpool, York, Plymouth, Salford, Chesterfield, and Morecambe followed.

Letheren was called up to the Wales squad by Chris Coleman in 2014, but was an unused sub in a 2-1 win over Andorra.

