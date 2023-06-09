Doncaster Rovers turn to former player to fill goalkeeper coach vacancy

Letheren had a brief spell on loan at Rovers in the second half of the 2008/09 season but never made an appearance.

He joins after leaving Hartlepool United, where he was also goalkeeper coach, last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letheren said: “I’m delighted to be back. It’s been 15 years since I was on loan here from Barnsley as a player. I know a lot about the club and it was a no-brainer when Grant made the phone call.

Kyle Letheren (photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

“It shouldn’t be a League Two club in my opinion. When Grant spoke to me about his vision, it matched my ambition."

Doncaster boss Grant McCann added: “He’s young, hungry and energetic.

"The goalkeeping department is very important for us and having Kyle coming into this role can give us the lift. He’ll be great for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welshman, aged 35, initially signed for Pools as a player/coach last summer and replaces Ian Bennett, who left Doncaster last month.

He made one appearance last season in a 6-0 defeat to Everton U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Letheren started his career in Swansea's academy before spells as a back-up 'keeper for Barnsley, Doncaster, and Plymouth.

He moved north of the border to join Kilmarnock and later Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spells at Blackpool, York, Plymouth, Salford, Chesterfield, and Morecambe followed.