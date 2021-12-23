Doncaster Rovers' trip to Cambridge United called off due to Covid outbreak

The Abbey Stadium, home of Cambridge United

Cambridge have informed the EFL they will not be able to fulfil the fixture due to having an insufficient number of players available following several positive Covid cases.

They had already cancelled their Boxing Day game at Wycombe Wanderers but are understood to have received further confirmed cases since.

Rovers were themselves forced to call off their trip to Lincoln City last weekend due to an outbreak but are hopeful of being able to play their televised clash with Sunderland on December 27.

