Doncaster Rovers transfer update: Latest on search for goalkeeper, defensive midfielder and left winger and potential loan deals

The Rovers boss has highlighted a left winger and a goalkeeper as his two most important areas for recruitment, with a defensive midfielder also high on the agenda.

He says talks are not yet close to being completed on any potential signing, other than a loanee who is set to join after the weekend.

And he insists balancing finances is important as he looks to get the most out of his playing budget.

Richie Wellens gives out instructions to his squad during the first week of pre-season training

“We’re talking to a left winger but we’re a little bit away,” Wellens said.

“We’re talking to a couple of goalkeepers as well at the moment - one from a Premier League club, one from the Championship.

“We’re trying to get that where it suits us with the financial penalties if they don’t play because I have to say I’ve been really impressed with Louis Jones from what I’ve seen in training this week.

“We were trying to sign a defensive midfielder but the wages were so far off.

“We’re too far away and it probably won’t get done.

“We still want the player but unless he drops his expectations then we’re probably going to have to look elsewhere.

“Usually you get a sense. You’ll go in with a low offer, the agent will come back with a higher offer and we tend to try to meet in the middle but as close to our offer as possible.

“The budget is really tight and if we can save £300 or £400 off two or three players, it will allow us to get an extra player at the end of it.

“At the moment we’re looking at two permanents.”

A left winger remains top of Wellens’ wish list with Rovers lacking an option for the position within the current squad.

“We’ve got good footballers in the team and people that can pass the ball but we need someone now who can threaten in behind,” he said

“When Jon Taylor is fit, he’s quick and dynamic. He can get the ball and carry it but he can also get the other side of people.

“I think we need someone like that on the left as well.”

Beyond permanent signings, Wellens is also involved in talks over loan deals.

A midfielder is set to arrive from a Premier League club after the weekend following a few days of training with his employers.

But for others, Wellens is happy to play the waiting game in order to get the best deal financially for Rovers.

“There’s one that we’re umming and ahhing about and we’re not too close,” Wellens said of potential loanees.

“If we get a goalkeeper and a left winger I’m happy to sit and wait for loan players.

“At the moment clubs are basically happy to just keep the plates spinning.

“They’re saying we can have players after two or three weeks of pre-season but if you want them now, you have to pay this.

“If we get them three or four weeks down the line when the Premier League clubs are back and they’ve had a few weeks training, it’ll be a lot cheaper.

“We’re not in a position where we can really move there.”

