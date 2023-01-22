Doncaster Rovers transfer target Caolan Lavery leaves Scunthorpe United

Caolan Lavery in action for another of his former clubs, Rotherham United (photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images).

Lavery, who has scored nine times in 20 games for the crisis-ridden National League side this term, had signed a short-term contract with the Iron over the summer which is understood to have expired today.

A short statement from the club said: “Scunthorpe United can confirm striker Caolan Lavery has left the club after his short-term contract came to an end.

"The 30-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for the Iron.

“We wish Caolan well for the future and thank him for his efforts while at the club."

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield wants to sign another forward in the January transfer window to provide cover and competition for the club’s 11-goal top-scorer George Miller.