Doncaster Rovers transfer target Caolan Lavery leaves Scunthorpe United
Doncaster Rovers transfer target Caolan Lavery has left Scunthorpe United after rejecting a new contract at Glanford Park.
Lavery, who has scored nine times in 20 games for the crisis-ridden National League side this term, had signed a short-term contract with the Iron over the summer which is understood to have expired today.
A short statement from the club said: “Scunthorpe United can confirm striker Caolan Lavery has left the club after his short-term contract came to an end.
"The 30-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for the Iron.
“We wish Caolan well for the future and thank him for his efforts while at the club."
Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield wants to sign another forward in the January transfer window to provide cover and competition for the club’s 11-goal top-scorer George Miller.
Striker Lavery has played more than 200 Football League games, scoring 38 times, and counts Sheffield United, Wednesday and Rotherham among his former clubs.