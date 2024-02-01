Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But what does it have in store for Doncaster Rovers? Here, we take a look at what could happen between now and then.

INCOMINGS

So far this month boss Grant McCann has brought in five signings. Four of them have been loans - Billy Waters, Matthew Craig, Conor Carty and Hakeeb Adelakun - with Jay McGrath signing on a permanent deal.

McCann has managed to strengthen all outfield departments and speaking to the Free Press recently he declared himself happy at the deals done so far saying: "We felt we did our business early."

But January can sometimes see even the best-laid plans go out of the window (pardon the pun). It's understood that Rovers' stance has changed in the last 24 hours - perhaps owing to the triple injury blow suffered at Bradford on Tuesday - and that instead of being settled with what they have, they are now actively perusing the market for a possible sixth addition.

The Free Press understands they are exploring a few options with the possibility of pushing through a last-minute deal. Any loan incoming - as it almost certain to be - would take them to six in the squad with EFL rules permitting that a maximum of five can be included in a matchday squad of 18.

Watch this space.

Doncaster Rovers' chief Grant McCann could dip into the market on deadline day

OUTGOINGS

So far this month it's been mainly youngsters allowed to leave, on loan arrangements to non-league clubs. That could be the case for any further exits. The main name banded around for a possible exit has been young striker Jack Goodman. Earlier this week a loan switch to Linfield fell through due to red tape.

As he'd played for Gainsborough Trinity and Rovers, he'd have fallen foul of international transfer rules had he gone to the Northern Ireland outfit. McCann was disappointed that Goodman missed out on the chance to work with his former international teammate David Healy but says Rovers are working on an alternative deal.

The important thing to note is that if Goodwin - or indeed any other youngster - is going to head out to a National League club then they are not bound by tonight's deadline. It means Rovers can take their time in choosing the right destination rather than having to rush through any deal before 11pm.