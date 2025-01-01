Doncaster Rovers transfer state of play as January window opens for business

Doncaster Rovers could be in for a busy January window. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The January transfer window is up and running and it has the potential to be a crucial juncture for Doncaster Rovers.

Following their final game of 2024 - the 1-1 draw at Colchester last Sunday - manager Grant McCann revealed that he was about to enter a critical stage of negotiations with regards a prospective new signing. The Northern Irishman has now confirmed that the club are a step closer to landing the signing of the unnamed player, who McCann proclaimed would be a "statement signing".

Now, issuing a further update on the topic, McCann has confirmed Rovers are looking to get two deals done early as they bid to enhance their League Two promotion credentials.

"We're very close," the Rovers chief told the Free Press ahead of today's home game against Fleetwood. "We're just waiting to hear back and hope to get the go-ahead. Nobody can be available for us against Fleetwood anyway but we're working very hard on a couple of signings in two different positions. So we'll see."

It promises to be a potentially hectic month for Rovers with plenty on the agenda. As well as potential incomings, there's also the issue of exits - whether that be permanent departures or loans - as well as contract talks with those nearing the end of their current deals and loaning out some of the club's youngsters.

"There's loads of stuff going on at the minute, to be fair," McCann added. "There's a lot that we're juggling - ins and outs - to make us as competitive as we can for January. We need to ensure the younger lads get tied up too, on loans. There's a lot going on.

"January has a lot of moving parts. Things pop up when you least expect them so you have to just stay quite open really. It's hard to predict what's around the corner in January. We'll stay open to every eventuality."

McCann also made interesting comments regarding any possible players heading for the exit door, suggesting that it was up to any player to make him aware of their desire to leave.

"I'm not actively calling people up to my office and asking them to leave," he says. "But to caveat that, if players did come to me and ask to go and play football (elsewhere) then I'm not one to stand in their way. I'm not here to tell people to leave. I understand players may need game time and go and play some football. But that's not on me to tell them that. It's probably for the player to tell me.

"It's a tiring month for managers and staff. A lot is going on but it's enjoyable. We feel we've got a good group anyway but we're trying to make it better with a wee bit more quality added to it to help us in the second half of the season. That's all."