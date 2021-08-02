Jordy Hiwula’s competitive debut will be delayed several months by an ankle injury picked up in last week’s friendly against Sheffield United.

“He is going to be out for quite a considerable amount of time,” said Richie Wellens

“He’s got a bad tackle against Sheffield United with about two or three minutes of the half to go. He carried on but we’ve had it scanned and it’s not good.”

