Doncaster Rovers have completed their second signing of the window - bringing in young defender Jay McGrath.

McGrath, 20, son of former Rovers midfielder John, has joined from St Patrick's Athletic - and his arrival follows on from the addition of striker Conor Carty, 21.

Carty, an Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, has joined from Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season.

McGrath has signed a two-and-a-half year deal after spending time on trial with Rovers before Christmas. The left-footed centre-back could be handed a debut in Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Harrogate Town.

Jay McGrath. Picture: Doncaster Rovers

He started out at non-league Mickleover Sports before joining Coventry City. Like Carty, McGrath has spent time in Ireland at St Pat's.

McGrath said: "The club is going in the right direction. I spoke to the gaffer and the coaching staff and I’m delighted to be here.

"He’s seen me play so he expects me to come in and do what I can do. He wants me to form good partnerships at the back and in front of me. I’m looking forward to doing that."

Rovers manager Grant McCann added: "We’ve been actively looking for a left-sided centre half and we had a lot of options but Jay is definitely the one we feel is the best option for us at this moment in time.