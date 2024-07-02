Doncaster Rovers transfer focus set to shift as defender's exit begins process of outgoings
Manager Grant McCann has been a man of his word and has got the bulk of his business done early. On Monday the players returned en masse to Cantley Park, with seven new faces among the cohort including Billy Sharp, Harry Clifton and Teddy Sharman-Lowe.
Rovers supporters have been quick to praise the recruitment work undertaken so far, with the retainment of star player Luke Molyneux another extremely canny bit of business.
Now though the focus is set to sharpen on trimming what is still a bloated squad, certainly in some areas of the pitch.
Last season Rovers carried the largest squad in the fourth tier with McCann regularly stating that it was his wish to streamline numbers in 2024-25.
That was addressed slightly, after seven players were released in the summer as well as Harrison Biggins opting to turn down the offer of a contract and instead join Shrewsbury. Add in the recent loan exit of Bobby Faulkner to Dundalk and the decision to allow Deji Sotona to join Eastleigh permanently (for an undisclosed fee), and suddenly Rovers are starting to get down to more manageable numbers.
But there are still certain areas where the squad is congested. The arrival of the aforementioned Sharman-Lowe, on a season's loan from Chelsea, coupled with Jake Oram recently signing his maiden professional contract means McCann is carrying four senior goalkeepers. What that means for Ian Lawlor and/or Louis Jones, remains to be seen.
Likewise, central midfield is another area of the park where Rovers are stacked for options. The arrival of Clifton and Joe Sbarra complements George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Zain Westbrooke and Ben Close. And when you add in youngsters Jack Degruchy and Will Flint, it only increases the talent pool.
With Rovers' first team squad currently numbering 31, do not be surprised to see more departures - most probably loans - sanctioned in the coming weeks.
