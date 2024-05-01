Grant McCann's side enjoyed a stunning second half of the campaign as they stormed their way into the top seven, eventually finishing fifth.

Here, we look at the overall ratings dished out by respected industry website WhoScored.com for the entire Rovers squad. They compile a number of stats and add them together to give a decimal rating out of 10.

Here are Rovers' top-ten performing players, according to the numbers, from the 46-game league campaign:

1 . A season to remember It's been some turnaround from Rovers, especially in the final part of the campaign. But which player comes out on top statistically?

2 . 10th - Matty Craig (6.78) The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has been a revelation since arriving in January, with 18 league starts including one goal and one assist.

3 . 9th - Tom Anderson (6.87) Started 29 times, subbed on five times. Only Joe Ironside has a better average for aerial duels won per game.