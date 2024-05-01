Doncaster Rovers' top ten performing players as 46-game season ratings are revealed

Doncaster Rovers' season is not over yet, with preparations well underway for the League Two play-offs.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 1st May 2024, 11:55 BST

Grant McCann's side enjoyed a stunning second half of the campaign as they stormed their way into the top seven, eventually finishing fifth.

Here, we look at the overall ratings dished out by respected industry website WhoScored.com for the entire Rovers squad. They compile a number of stats and add them together to give a decimal rating out of 10.

Here are Rovers' top-ten performing players, according to the numbers, from the 46-game league campaign:

It's been some turnaround from Rovers, especially in the final part of the campaign. But which player comes out on top statistically?

1. A season to remember

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has been a revelation since arriving in January, with 18 league starts including one goal and one assist.

2. 10th - Matty Craig (6.78)

Started 29 times, subbed on five times. Only Joe Ironside has a better average for aerial duels won per game.

3. 9th - Tom Anderson (6.87)

Perhaps a surprise inclusion, the midfielder played just 20 times in the league but did chip in with three goals and an assist.

4. 8th - Ben Close (6.87)

Perhaps a surprise inclusion, the midfielder played just 20 times in the league but did chip in with three goals and an assist. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

