Miller scored his twice in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Grimsby Town to move within just one goal of matching his previous highest tally of 12, which he achieved on loan at Walsall last season.

The striker, formerly of Middlesbrough and Barnsley, has netted 11 times in 19 games this season and scored almost forty per cent of the Rovers’ goals in League Two.

Schofield said: “He’s an important part of our squad - to have that number nine who not only scores goals but leads the line as well in terms of pressing. He leads that and is very important.

George Miller slots home his eleventh goal of the season.

“He’s a really good character. He has really good leadership skills and as well as his goals, he adds a lot of value to our squad.”

Doncaster's first-team transition coach Paul Green has been working with Miller and other members of the squad on an individual basis.

The move seemingly paid dividends last weekend as 24-year-old Miller put in his best all-round display of the season.

Schofield, whose side take on Colchester United away tomorrow, said: “There’s a plan individually for all the players and we all contribute towards what is best for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not saying that is behind George’s form. He’s obviously had his journey in the game to get him to the level he is at now.