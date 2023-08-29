Doncaster Rovers told to cut out costly mistakes ahead of Everton clash

Doncaster came away empty-handed against MK Dons on Saturday after individual errors allowed League Two’s new leaders to take a 2-0 half-time lead.

An improved second-half display, capped off with Luke Molyneux’s first goal of the season, was not enough for Rovers, who lost 2-1 to remain winless after five games.

"At the end of the day you put people on the pitch and don’t expect them to make mistakes,” said McCann, whose side ended the match with an Expected Goals (xG) – an indicator of the quality of chances created and likelihood of scoring them – tally of 1.21 compared to MK’s 0.89.

"Like in any industry, any job you are in, you will make mistakes. Unfortunately, in football, when you make a mistake you concede a goal.

"It’s more of an individual issue we need to sort out. It’s cost us quite a few goals this season already.”

Deji Sotona lost his marker for MK Dons’ first goal on Saturday, while his teammate Joseph Olowu couldn’t stop Warren O'Hora from connecting with a corner kick to make it 2-0.

Both players were hooked at half time.

It was the third time McCann has rolled the dice before the second half in just six games.

"It’s not ideal,” he admitted.

"But, unfortunately, if people are not at it I have to do it.

"I don’t like doing it, I want to put trust into the team, but we needed to do it (against MK Dons) and I think we saw the impact.

"We were unlucky not to come away with a point and possibly three.”

Molyneux struck just 11 minutes after coming on in a lively second-half display, while Zain Westbrooke also caught the eye following his introduction.

Both players showed a perfect response after being subbed at half time the previous week.

Asked how his squad was after a fourth defeat in five league games, McCann said: “They are good.

"We were booed off at half time and had a round of applause at full time. I think the fans can see we put a real shift in and played well.”