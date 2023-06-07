News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers to welcome Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore to Eco-Power Stadium for pre-season friendly

Doncaster Rovers will host Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday in a pre-season friendly.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The match will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, kicking off at 7pm.

Moore spent 19 months in charge of Doncaster before he and his assistant Jamie Smith left for Hillsborough in March 2021 with Rovers sixth in League One.

Moore was unable to keep the Owls in the Championship and they spent two seasons in the third tier before sealing promotion by beating Barnsley in last month’s play-off final.

Darren Moore will return to Doncaster Rovers with his newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday side next month.
He has linked up with several ex-Rovers players at Wednesday, including Mallik Wilks and Reece James.

Defender James, who spent the season on loan from Blackpool, featured in the play-off final after scoring in the semi-final second leg to help the Owls overcome Grant McCann’s former side, Peterborough United.

Doncaster will also host Port Vale in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 26.

McCann’s men begin their warm-up games with a trip to Rossington Main on Saturday, July 8.

