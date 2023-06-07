The match will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, kicking off at 7pm.

Moore spent 19 months in charge of Doncaster before he and his assistant Jamie Smith left for Hillsborough in March 2021 with Rovers sixth in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore was unable to keep the Owls in the Championship and they spent two seasons in the third tier before sealing promotion by beating Barnsley in last month’s play-off final.

Darren Moore will return to Doncaster Rovers with his newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday side next month.

He has linked up with several ex-Rovers players at Wednesday, including Mallik Wilks and Reece James.

Defender James, who spent the season on loan from Blackpool, featured in the play-off final after scoring in the semi-final second leg to help the Owls overcome Grant McCann’s former side, Peterborough United.

Doncaster will also host Port Vale in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad