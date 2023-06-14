News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers to take on rivals Scunthorpe United in pre-season friendly

Doncaster Rovers will play Scunthorpe United in a pre-season friendly next month.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Rovers will travel to Glanford Park on Saturday, 22 July (3pm kick-off).

The Iron were relegated from the National League last season – their second demotion in as many years – meaning they will play regional football in the National League North next term.

Grant McCann’s side return to pre-season training on Wednesday, 28 June.

A general view of Glanford Park (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).A general view of Glanford Park (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
A general view of Glanford Park (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
Doncaster begin the first of six warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Rossington Main on Saturday 8 July.

After that they will travel to Boston before heading north to St Andrews in Scotland for a training camp.

They will play York upon their return before heading to Scunthorpe that weekend.

Rovers then host Darren Moore’s newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday side at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, 25 July (7pm kick-off).

Doncaster round-off pre-season with a home match against League One outfit Port Vale on Saturday, 29 July.

The new season begins on Saturday, August 5, with fixtures released at 9am next Thursday.

McCann has already made seven signings, with more in the offing.

Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry, George Broadbent, Jack Senior, Joe Ironside and Owen Bailey have all joined the club.

Rovers currently have 29 players contracted for next season, although two of them – Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery, who joined from Scunthorpe in January – are transfer-listed.

Several other contracted players are expected to leave the club on loan in the coming months.

McCann previously said he wanted a squad of up to 23 players and had eyed making eight new signings this summer.

