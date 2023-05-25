Doncaster Rovers to take on local non-league side in first pre-season friendly

Rovers are set to return to Cantley Park for pre-season training on Wednesday, 28 June and will play their first friendly ahead of the new season on Saturday, 8 July.

The game will also be Grant McCann’s first match in the dugout since returning to the club as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023/24 League Two season starts on Saturday, 5 August with the fixtures released at 9am on Thursday, 22 June.

Doncaster Rovers will begin their pre-season schedule against Rossington Main.

Doncaster are expected to play five friendlies before the new campaign begins, three of them on the road.

Discussing pre-season, Rovers assistant Cliff Byrne said: “We normally work for about five-and-a-half weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel it fits right. You are trying to get the timing right in terms of how much you are training, how much you have the players in and around the building again, and still wanting them hungry.”

Doncaster visited Oxford Street for their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 21/22 campaign.

Each year the club plays a local side at their home ground, which brings in a bumper crowd.

Ben Hunter’s Rossington are preparing for their first season in the ninth tier of English football after winning promotion to the Northern Counties East Football League Premier Division via the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Bradford City and Grimsby Town striker Ross Hannah is set to lead their line again next season after scoring 33 goals in 30 appearances in 22/23.