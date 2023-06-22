An intriguing opening month will also see Grant McCann’s side host Mansfield Town (Tuesday, August 15) and newly-promoted Notts County (August 19).

The first away trip is Newport County on Saturday, August 12 and the month concludes with a visit to MK Dons on Saturday, August 26.

Rovers’ festive schedule will see them host Bradford City on Saturday, December 23, travel to Notts County on Boxing Day, visit Mansfield Town on Friday, December 29 and at home to MK Dons on New Year’s Day.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Promotion favourites Wrexham will visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Easter Monday (April 1).

They will conclude the season at Gillingham on April 27.