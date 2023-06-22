News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers to start 2023/24 season with Yorkshire derby

Doncaster Rovers will start the 2023/24 League Two season with a Yorkshire derby at home to Harrogate Town.
By Paul Goodwin
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:25 BST

An intriguing opening month will also see Grant McCann’s side host Mansfield Town (Tuesday, August 15) and newly-promoted Notts County (August 19).

The first away trip is Newport County on Saturday, August 12 and the month concludes with a visit to MK Dons on Saturday, August 26.

Rovers’ festive schedule will see them host Bradford City on Saturday, December 23, travel to Notts County on Boxing Day, visit Mansfield Town on Friday, December 29 and at home to MK Dons on New Year’s Day.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesA general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images
Promotion favourites Wrexham will visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Easter Monday (April 1).

They will conclude the season at Gillingham on April 27.

Click HERE to view the full fixture list.

