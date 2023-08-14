Doncaster Rovers to ring the changes against Mansfield Town? Predicted XI gallery
Grant McCann could be tempted to ring the changes when Doncaster Rovers take on Mansfield Town.
McCann was far from happy with his side’s performance in their 4-0 defeat to Newport County on Saturday, which left them bottom of League Two and without a goal to their name after two matches.
Rovers will be desperate to earn their first league win of the season against Nigel Clough’s side, who secured an impressive 3-0 win over Morecambe at the weekend.
Here’s our predicted side to take on the Stags.
