Did Doncaster Rovers' poor performance give Grant McCann food for thought on his team to face Mansfield Town?

Doncaster Rovers to ring the changes against Mansfield Town? Predicted XI gallery

Grant McCann could be tempted to ring the changes when Doncaster Rovers take on Mansfield Town.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST

McCann was far from happy with his side’s performance in their 4-0 defeat to Newport County on Saturday, which left them bottom of League Two and without a goal to their name after two matches.

Rovers will be desperate to earn their first league win of the season against Nigel Clough’s side, who secured an impressive 3-0 win over Morecambe at the weekend.

Here’s our predicted side to take on the Stags.

Rovers' new number one didn't have hist best day against Newport but was arguably their MOTM against Harrogate and Hull.

1. GK - Ian Lawlor

Rovers' new number one didn't have hist best day against Newport but was arguably their MOTM against Harrogate and Hull. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Impressed during pre-season and may get a chance to shine with Jamie Sterry out injured.

2. RB - Tom Nixon

Impressed during pre-season and may get a chance to shine with Jamie Sterry out injured. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Not at the races against Newport, but wasn't the only one. Rovers will need their captain tomorrow night.

3. CB - Richard Wood

Not at the races against Newport, but wasn't the only one. Rovers will need their captain tomorrow night. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Joseph Olowu struggled last time out and Rovers may benefit from Anderson's physical presence against the likes of Lucas Akins, who has three goals already this season.

4. CB - Tom Anderson

Joseph Olowu struggled last time out and Rovers may benefit from Anderson's physical presence against the likes of Lucas Akins, who has three goals already this season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

