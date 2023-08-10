Anderson had been due to feature for 60 minutes at the MKM Stadium but completed the entire match, which included 14 minutes of injury time.

The defender had previously played just 60 minutes in pre-season, in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Huddersfield, after recovering from back surgery.

"He played longer than what we wanted him to," admitted Rovers boss Grant McCann, whose side won 2-1 to progress to round two.

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson.

"It was an open dialogue with Tom on the pitch, we were speaking to him about how he was feeling.

"He felt good and he will be overjoyed at the fact he got 104 minutes."

Anderson was one of several standout performers for Doncaster against their Championship opposition and made a goalbound clearance from his former Doncaster teammate Jason Lokilo in the first half.

Anderson, who skippered the team in Richard Wood's absence, had not played competitively since April.

"We will probably have to look after him for a couple of days and just let him settle down," said McCann.

"He's been out for a long time but we felt he looked good in the game, so we kept him on."

Zain Westbrooke also made his return from injury in the match as a second-half substitute.

Jon Taylor was rested with highly regarded first-year scholar Sam Brown given a spot on the bench.