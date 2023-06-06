News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Doncaster Rovers to host League One outfit Port Vale in pre-season friendly

Doncaster Rovers will host League One side Port Vale in the second of two home friendlies ahead of the new season.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST

The Valiants will visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, July 29 (3pm kick-off).

Andy Crosby’s side finished 18th in their first season back in the third tier last term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grant McCann’s side begin pre-season training on Wednesday, June 28 ahead of the 2023/24 season starting on Saturday, 5 August.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by William Early/Getty Images).A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by William Early/Getty Images).
A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by William Early/Getty Images).
Most Popular

They will play five warm-up games, starting with a trip to Rossington Main on Saturday, 8 July.

Related topics:Port ValeLeague OneGrant McCann