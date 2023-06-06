Doncaster Rovers to host League One outfit Port Vale in pre-season friendly
Doncaster Rovers will host League One side Port Vale in the second of two home friendlies ahead of the new season.
The Valiants will visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, July 29 (3pm kick-off).
Andy Crosby’s side finished 18th in their first season back in the third tier last term.
Grant McCann’s side begin pre-season training on Wednesday, June 28 ahead of the 2023/24 season starting on Saturday, 5 August.
They will play five warm-up games, starting with a trip to Rossington Main on Saturday, 8 July.