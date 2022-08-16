News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers to hold minute's applause for Lakeside drowning victim Jay Walker against Stockport County

Doncaster Rovers will hold a minute’s applause for a supporter who drowned in a lake close to the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Steve Jones
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:59 pm
Jason Walker, known as Jay to his family and friends, died after getting into difficulty at Doncaster Lakeside on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old had visited the site with friends.

Emergency services retrieved Jay’s body from the water several hours after they were called to scene at around 4.10pm.

A crowdfunding page has been launched to help raise funds for Jay’s family and pay for his funeral.

Yesterday, friends gathered at Lakeside to release blue balloons into the sky, with another similar event in his memory planned for this weekend.

This afternoon Doncaster Rovers encouraged fans to take part in a minute’s applause in the twentieth minute of their match at home to Stockport County as a mark of respect.

Doncaster Rovers will hold a minute's applause for Jay Walker tonight.

A friend of Jay’s wrote on social media: “It would mean a lot and help remember the amazing young lad he was.”