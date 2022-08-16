Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Walker, known as Jay to his family and friends, died after getting into difficulty at Doncaster Lakeside on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old had visited the site with friends.

Emergency services retrieved Jay’s body from the water several hours after they were called to scene at around 4.10pm.

Yesterday, friends gathered at Lakeside to release blue balloons into the sky, with another similar event in his memory planned for this weekend.

This afternoon Doncaster Rovers encouraged fans to take part in a minute’s applause in the twentieth minute of their match at home to Stockport County as a mark of respect.

