Doncaster Rovers to face former midfielder in pre-season trip to Boston United

Grant McCann’s side will make the trip to the Jakemans Community Stadium on Tuesday, July 11 with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The Pilgrims currently play in the National League North – the sixth tier of English football – and finished 15th last season.

Former Doncaster midfielder Martin Woods has signed for Boston for the 2023/24 campaign.

A general view inside of the Jakemans Community Stadium, home of Boston United. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty

He spent last season with Brackley and assisted Gareth Dean as interim boss in the final few weeks of the campaign as the club made the National League North play-off final.

Woods spent seven years with Rovers from 2007 to 2014, making 134 appearances.

He joined the club’s academy as under-12s coach last year.

Doncaster’s begin the first of six warm-up fixtures with a trip to Rossington Main on Saturday 8 July.

After that they will travel to Boston before heading north to St Andrews in Scotland for a training camp.

More away friendlies are in the calendar on Tuesday, July 18 and Saturday, 22 July before Rovers host Darren Moore’s newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday side at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, 25 July (7pm kick-off).

Doncaster round-off pre-season with a home match against League One outfit Port Vale on Saturday, 29 July.