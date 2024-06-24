Doncaster Rovers to discover Premier League opponents in Bristol Street Motors Trophy draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers have discovered two of their three group stages opponents for next season's EFL Trophy.

Grant McCann's side have been pooled together with Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.

And a Premier League U21 team from a club with a Category One Academy will be drawn into the group at 2.30pm on Thursday, June 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will face one of the following eight sides: Aston Villa U21, Everton U21, Liverpool U21, Manchester City U21, Manchester United U21, Newcastle United U21, Nottingham Forest U21 and Wolverhampton Wanderers U21.

Peterborough are holders of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The fixture against the under-21s side will be at home, with just one away trip involved at this stage of the competition.

Group matches will commence in early September, with dates to be confirmed following the EFL’s Fixture Release Day on Wednesday (June 26).