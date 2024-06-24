Doncaster Rovers to discover Premier League opponents in Bristol Street Motors Trophy draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grant McCann's side have been pooled together with Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.
And a Premier League U21 team from a club with a Category One Academy will be drawn into the group at 2.30pm on Thursday, June 27.
They will face one of the following eight sides: Aston Villa U21, Everton U21, Liverpool U21, Manchester City U21, Manchester United U21, Newcastle United U21, Nottingham Forest U21 and Wolverhampton Wanderers U21.
The fixture against the under-21s side will be at home, with just one away trip involved at this stage of the competition.
Group matches will commence in early September, with dates to be confirmed following the EFL’s Fixture Release Day on Wednesday (June 26).
From this season a new arrangement means every EFL Trophy clash will be televised live on Sky Sports. Prize money, confirmed by the EFL, sees teams pick up £10,000 for each group stage win, with half that amount if scores are level after 90 minutes (after which penalties decide match winners).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.