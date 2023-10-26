Grant McCann has backed his Doncaster Rovers players to quickly put Tuesday’s defeat behind them.

Doncaster were beaten 3-0 at home to Salford City despite dominating possession and creating far more opportunities on goal than their opponents.

They host Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday with the visitors, who will be backed by around 3,000 travelling fans, still searching for their first win on the road this term and looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Rovers could have made it three wins from three and five home wins out of five on Tuesday, underlining their improvement in recent weeks – particularly on their own patch.

Joe Ironside goes up for a header for Doncaster Rovers against Salford City.

McCann said: “I have got great faith in the group, no one was losing their head in there (the dressing room). We know we played quite well in between both boxes (against Salford).

"But in the final third we let ourselves down and defending those crosses we let ourselves down.”

Doncaster conceded two goals from crosses against Salford in similar fashion, allowing League Two’s top-scorer Matt Smith to head home unmarked on both occasions.

McCann was adamant Joe Ironside’s offside goal should have been given, which may have changed the outcome of the game.

Doncaster’s injury list still stretches into double figures and McCann paid tribute to those players he has had available for selection in recent weeks.

He said: “I have got to give the group credit, they have given and given and given in game after game after game.

"We have very limited options in terms of chopping and changing and trying to make an impact in games.

"It’s a massive task we are asking of them.”

McCann was able to welcome back Jack Senior off the bench on Tuesday and could have more players back fit this weekend.

The imminent return of several key players is a cause for optimism for Rovers, who have shown their mettle in the face of injury adversity.

McCann said: “Over the last nine or ten games our performances and results have been good. No one’s going to throw any toys out of the pram.

"We will stay nice and calm.