Rovers were in control throughout against the League Two strugglers and returned to winning ways after from back-to-back defeats thanks to Joe Ironside's double and goals from Zain Westbrooke and Mo Faal.

Sutton striker Harry Smith scored a late consolation deep into injury time to take the shine off the day.

The hosts also suffered two more injuries, this time to Tommy Rowe and Ben Close, with as many as 16 players now on the treatment table.

Joe Ironside scores from the spot.

Despite Doncaster's dominance it was Sutton who enjoyed the first chance of the game when Josh Coley tested Louis Jones from close range with four minutes on the clock.

The first goal was always likely to be crucial between two sides struggling at the wrong end of the table and Rovers made an important breakthrough in the 17th minute.

Ironside tucked home his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot after Faal was tripped by Sutton's Craig Clay.

Doncaster nearly doubled their lead shortly after when the in-form Luke Molyneux left his marker for dust and curled just wide following some great hold-up play from Ironside to set up the chance.

Seconds later Jones made a fine stop at the other end to deny Smith after he latched onto a ball over the top and poked it towards goal.

Rowe did have the ball in the net on the half-hour mark but his first goal of the season was ruled out for offside.

Rowe then came within a whisker of a legitimate goal but couldn't quite connect with Molyneux's cutback following another set-piece routine from Rovers, who are no doubt gaining a reputation for the ability to spring a surprise on their opponents with free-kicks and corners.

Aiden O'Brien hooked the ball just wide as half time approached in an increasingly rare attack for the visitors.

Doncaster started the second half brightly and doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Ironside headed Owen Bailey's cross past Dean Bouzanis and into the bottom corner.

Ironside then turned provider just after the hour mark when he teed up Westbrooke, who made it 3-0 with his first Rovers goal.

Westbrooke converted from the edge of the box at the second attempt after his first effort smacked the post.

Faal then made it 4-0 in the 67th minute with a little help from Bouzanis, who made a mess of his handling after the striker got a touch on Molyneux's low ball into the six-yard area.

That goal sent Doncaster on their way to their biggest win since September 2022, when they beat Crawley Town 4-1.

The game petered out from that point but Smith earned his side some comfort when he beat Jones with a downward header in the final action of the afternoon.

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Jospeph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe (Harrison Biggins, 60), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke (George Broadbent, 80), Ben Close (Tavonga Kuleya, 85), Mo Faal (Jack Goodman, 80)

Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Will Flint

Sutton: Dean Bouzanis, Omar Sowumni, Ben Goodliffe, Josh Coley, Christian N’Guessan (Harry Beautyman, 65), Harry Smith, Omari Patrick (D’Mani Mellor, 77), Craig Clay, Joe Kizzi, Aiden O’Brien, Sam Hart

Subs: Steve Arnold, Ryan Jackson, Rob Milsom, Lee Angol