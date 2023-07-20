Club Doncaster chief operating officer Shaun Lockwood said parts of the 15-000-capacity ground, which opened in 2006, “are starting to just die.”

The stadium is home to Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Rugby League Football Club, and hosts concerts.

Lockwood said: “We have probably spent close to £100,000 over the last six months, but it’s probably all on things you won’t see.

Close to £100,000 has been spent on repairs at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"Everything is at a point where it’s starting to just die. We are trying to extend the life of different parts of the stadium.”

The works include the installation of a new, fully digital scoreboard which will be ready for the start of the 2023/24 football season in August.

Repairs have also been carried out on the existing scoreboard, with new fire alarms fitted throughout the ground.

The concourse has also been deep-cleaned during the football off-season and a deep clean of the seats is under way.

New extraction units have been fitted in every kitchen after a food hygiene inspection in January found the previous ones to be “very dirty and dusty with black soot particles”.

Club Doncaster’s former caterers, Sodexo, received a two-star rating following the damning report but were given top marks after a follow-up visit.

A new catering contract with a different supplier has since been agreed and will see Club Doncaster work with national and local suppliers.

Carling branding will be installed at kiosks while different stands will provide different food offerings.

Pizza will be on sale in the family stand, while a coffee bar is set to open in the west stand.

A different street food vendor at each game will also cater for those in the south stand.

"We have finally got control of the catering side of things and we are trying to do as much as possible for you guys,” Lockwood added.

A new pitch has also been laid at a cost of £35,000, while the home dressing room will be redecorated with the words ‘Surrender the me for the we’ – a quote attributed to legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson – emblazoned on the floor in the middle of the room.