Doncaster Rovers: The struggle will make it more worthwhile says Richie Wellens

With only limited funds remaining in his playing budget, Wellens is having to think creatively as he seeks to add much-needed reinforcements to the group.

And while there are plenty of headaches at the moment as he seeks to move certain players on and secure deals for others, the Rovers boss says looking back on this period from a position of success will be all the more enjoyable.

“We have to understand that this will make it better,” Wellens said.

Jordy Hiwula's injury was a big blow to Wellens' plans

“You’re starting to see the type of football we want to play and when we get it right, and we’re scoring goals and winning matches, it will please me more with the fact we’ve had to fight and wheel and deal, ask for favours and start this rebuild from the very bottom.

“We’re not an Ipswich who can go and spend £10,000 a week on a striker. I’d love that.

“Our position makes the situation a lot more difficult but also a lot more satisfying when you get it right.

“I’ve been in this position before in a club with a total rebuild and it probably took me 20 to 25 games of the previous season to introduce things and then get through the summer when players were out of contract to give us some money to get the rebuild going.”

Wellens insists he would be fairly happy with the make up of his squad if his absent players were all available.

Rovers are without attacking players Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie for at least the next month while Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman are currently isolating due to Covid-19 exposure.

The Rovers boss is hopeful of adding what he terms a ‘renowned League One striker’ before the close of the transfer window but will need to move on a higher earner from his group in order to do so.

“We’re well aware of where we are and we need to get players out to get players in that cost money,” he said.

“Obviously Ethan Galbraith came up last week and it was a situation where we could do him for very cheap.

“We’re trying to have options where if a player leaves, we do have an option that will cost money. There is an option there.

“We also have to take it as the worst case scenario where if no one leaves then we have to call on a few favours.

“It is what it is and I’m not moaning about it and saying we need this and that.

“I actually think we’re in a decent position when everyone is fit. We’ve got a decent squad.

“I’m not moaning about the options up front because we’ve invested in Jon Taylor with a new three-year deal, Fejiri Okenabirhie has a contract and we’ve brought in Jordy Hiwula.

“The options are there, we’ve just been unfortunate that they’re injured.”

