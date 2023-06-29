News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers: The possible outgoings that could happen this summer

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann welcomed a bloated squad back to Cantley Park for pre-season training after signing eight new players.
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

McCann currently has 28 players contracted for the 2023/24 campaign and wants to make at least one more addition to his squad before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

But he may need to start offloading those on the fringes to make way for new recruits.

The returning Rovers chief previously said he wanted a squad of around 23 players.

With that in mind, here’s a look at which players could leave Doncaster this summer.

1. A summer of change

An obvious one. Griffiths has been transfer-listed after finishing last season on loan at Yeovil in the National League. His move to Doncaster promised a lot but has been a real disappointment.

2. Reo Griffiths

Lavery has also been placed on the transfer list, with McCann unlikely to proceed with three senior strikers following Joe Ironside's arrival.

3. Caolan Lavery

It's hard to see how Ravenhill will get a chance with so many senior players vying for a spot in central midfield. Another loan move seems like the best option at present.

4. Liam Ravenhill

