Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann welcomed a bloated squad back to Cantley Park for pre-season training after signing eight new players.

McCann currently has 28 players contracted for the 2023/24 campaign and wants to make at least one more addition to his squad before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

But he may need to start offloading those on the fringes to make way for new recruits.

The returning Rovers chief previously said he wanted a squad of around 23 players.

With that in mind, here’s a look at which players could leave Doncaster this summer.

A summer of change Grant McCann is expected to sanction several exits to trim his squad.

Reo Griffiths An obvious one. Griffiths has been transfer-listed after finishing last season on loan at Yeovil in the National League. His move to Doncaster promised a lot but has been a real disappointment.

Caolan Lavery Lavery has also been placed on the transfer list, with McCann unlikely to proceed with three senior strikers following Joe Ironside's arrival.

Liam Ravenhill It's hard to see how Ravenhill will get a chance with so many senior players vying for a spot in central midfield. Another loan move seems like the best option at present.