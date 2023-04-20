Doncaster Rovers: Team news and injury update ahead of Newport County clash

Both players were forced off at half time with injuries as Rovers went down 1-0 at Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Agard’s hamstring injury is currently being assessed, while on-loan Leicester City defender Nelson suffered a blow to the head.

Zain Westbrooke missed the midweek defeat with a leg injury but is due to resume training today.

Kieran Agard in action at Harrogate. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Tommy Rowe (hip) and Harrison Biggins are also due to take part in training and will be assessed accordingly.