Doncaster Rovers: Team news and injury update ahead of Newport County clash
Ben Nelson and Kieran Agard are both doubtful for Doncaster Rovers’ penultimate home game of the season against Newport County.
Both players were forced off at half time with injuries as Rovers went down 1-0 at Stevenage on Tuesday night.
Agard’s hamstring injury is currently being assessed, while on-loan Leicester City defender Nelson suffered a blow to the head.
Zain Westbrooke missed the midweek defeat with a leg injury but is due to resume training today.
Tommy Rowe (hip) and Harrison Biggins are also due to take part in training and will be assessed accordingly.
Rovers face Newport on Saturday having taken just two points from the last eight games.