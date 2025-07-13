Doncaster Rovers talking points: Westbrooke moonlighting, winger options and dogs at grounds

Doncaster Rovers put in a double shift on Saturday, with the squad split into two for friendlies at Stamford and Peterborough Sports respectively.

The first game saw Grant McCann's side run out convincing 5-0 winners but they had a tougher time of it in the second fixture, drawing 1-1. The Free Press was present at both games. Here, we look at five talking points to emerge from a busy day at the office.

A long but productive day

On a baking hot day Rovers' supporters who braved both games certainly got their money's worth. A fair old number of supporters doubled up, with a 20-minute commute between the two grounds making it more than manageable to see the entirety of both matches.

Rovers had a productive day, with the vast majority of the squad getting 90 minutes under their belts.

It's fair to describe Rovers' approach to pre-season as unique, following their two, 60-minute games midweek at Alfreton and then this double-header.

Cliff Byrne, the Rovers' assistant, says the scheduling has helped the staff structure a more productive pre-season plan as a result.

"It's something we adopted a couple of seasons ago," he explained. "When you have an extra game in a midweek it can impact training for the week. So although it's a challenging day for people to get from one game to the other, it's been really pleasing for so many players to get minutes. We're grateful to Peterborough and Stamford for hosting us.

"These teams accepting that enables us to have better training sessions. This enables every player to be on the training ground on Monday next week. It gives us a really good return for our players and we're thankful for that."

Wide men debate

Rovers currently have five recognised wingers in the squad and all of them were part of the conversation on Saturday. A big worry arrived at the second fixture, when Luke Molyneux's name was absent from the teamsheet at PIMS Park.

Thankfully, he missed out only as a precaution after picking up a slight injury. Of the quartet that did feature, Kyle Hurst's inclusion from the start at Stamford raised an eyebrow. After all, it was just days ago that Grant McCann confirmed he is willing to listen to offers - permanent or temporary - for the 23-year-old. He caught the eye in glimpses in this first game but it was his opposite wing man, Damola Ajayi, who really stole the show at the Zeeco Stadium.

Two goals in the lunchtime game took his tally to three goals in two games as he makes an impressive start to his Rovers career.

A worthy mention, too, for Glenn Middleton and Jordan Gibson in the second match. Gibson in particular impressed, capping his performance off with a goal to ensure a share of the spoils against Peterborough. Rovers certainly have plenty of exciting options down the flanks for the coming season.

Westbrooke moonlighting

Many supporters present at Peterborough will have come away impressed with Zain Westbrooke's output. A central midfielder by trade, he put in a terrific display at right-back in lieu of Jamie Sterry and with Tom Nixon having started the game earlier in the day at Stamford.

Westbrooke was competent defensively and played his part in Rovers' equalising goal just after half-time.

"I think he's been deployed at full-back before," Byrne told the Free Press. "He's a very intelligent footballer and capable on the ball. So that position - I won't say it came really easy to him - but as the game wore on you could see his ability to go in and create overloads and get forward. It's about being able to adapt to a new position when called upon.

"It all comes back to recruitment because if you bring good people in they're always willing to do anything for the team. And that's what we have in this group."

Familiar faces

Sam Straughan-Brown was voted the man of the match for Peterborough Sports and it was hard to argue against the Rovers loanee picking up the gong. He deserved it alone for a dazzling piece of skill in the first half where he somehow escaped a clutch of markers within a tight space, darted up the field and then pulled off an audacious through-ball to set up a counter-attack.

"We all know how capable Sam is and how highly-regarded he is," Byrne said. "Their (Peterborough Sports) manager Luke Steele was pestering Grant all summer saying: 'When are you going to let Sam out on loan?'

"Sam was only too keen to come back here. He performed well today and got man of the match so that's pleasing for him."

There was another Rovers connection too, with recently-released defender Freddie Allen putting in a solid showing as a trialist. Byrne added: "It's unfortunate that it didn't work out at Doncaster Rovers for him but it happens. We wish any player all the best and want them to forge a career for themselves."

Dogs at football grounds

Not so much anything to do with what happened in either game yesterday, more of an observation. There's something quintessentially British about being at a non-league ground and seeing a dog in the stands. The sight of an onlooking Cockapoo perched on the terrace whilst a winger tries to beat his man near the byline is something we'll never (sadly) see at a Rovers fixture once the season gets underway.

There were ample pooches at both grounds yesterday - and thankfully a water bowl was never too far away given the soaring conditions that the games were played in.