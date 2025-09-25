Doncaster Rovers talking points: Tottenham's quality, set-piece concerns + McCann's pride

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates the third and final goal of the night against Rovers. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Doncaster Rovers' Carabao Cup journey is over for another year after they were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the third round. Here's some of the talking points to emerge from the contest in the capital:

Premier quality tells

It was always going to be an almighty task for Rovers to try and dump out the four-times winners of this competition in their own backyard. Whilst the visitors launched encouraging forays forward, there was always the sense that Spurs never really hit the heady heights that they're fully capable of.

Their starting XI was strong, littered with internationals and big-money signings. One of them, Xavi Simons, ran the show in the first half and chipped in with a monster seven key passes. But virtually everyone else contributed too, with Archie Gray in particular catching the eye of Rovers boss Grant McCann.

Archie Gray caught the eye of Rovers chief Grant McCann. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

He told the Free Press: "They're unbelievable in transitions. Archie Gray caused us lots of problems first half which was clever from Tottenham. We addressed that second half because their number nine kept pulling Jay McGrath into pockets which left the space for Gray to run into.

"The difference really was the quality of Spurs, with their energy and pace which we saw particularly first half."

Set-piece woes

McCann was upset by the manner of both goals in the first half but particularly Spurs' opener which came after the visitors twice fluffed their lines defending a corner. Ian Lawlor could only produce a weak punch from Simons' delivery before Sean Grehan's header lacked any real power, allowing Joao Palhinha to pull off a speculative overheard kick to open the scoring.

Grant McCann declared it a proud day for Doncaster Rovers and the city last night. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Recent weeks have seen Rovers develop a knack of defending poorly from set-pieces, whether that be corners, free-kicks or long throws. It's something the manager is determined to address, saying clips were shown to the Rovers players at half-time.

"I said to the players it's something we need to work on more," he added. "We have to get better at it - our structure from set-plays particularly defensively. We also need to get better from them attacking-wise, too."

The 'what if' moments

Owen Bailey produced a fabulous, Paolo Di Canio-esque volley towards the end of the first half that drew a magnificent save from stand-in Tottenham stopper Antonin Kinsky. The Czech Republic man's fingertip save tipped it onto his right-hand post as Spurs maintained their two-goal buffer. The packed away end, housed at the opposite end of the ground, thought it had gone in for a split second only for the home fans to unsurprisingly tease them in the immediate aftermath.

You just wonder how the game would have panned out had the visitors been just one behind at the break.

That was undoubtedly the closest Rovers came to finding the net although Bailey saw another volley, albeit less fierce, sting Kinsky's gloves second half. Glenn Middleton also came close with a free-kick.

Despite failing to score, the League One side undoubtedly earned respect from their top flight hosts for their approach against a side 48 rungs higher up the pyramid.

A proud day

Tottenham's new stadium is seen by many as one of the best in the world and it's only when you visit it that you can truly appreciate the work that's gone into it. It's spaceship-like exterior is eye-catching and it gets better once you're in the bowels of the arena with every mod-con you could think of. It is spacious and the view from whatever seat you're in is top-notch.

It was a fine setting for Rovers players and despite not getting the result they would have liked, it shows just how far this group, under this manager, has come.

McCann told the Free Press: "Overall it's a proud day for the city really, and one that's 18/19 months in the making.

"We've come to one of the best teams in the Premier League and we've gone toe-to-toe with them for large periods."