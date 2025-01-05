Doncaster Rovers talking points: Sucker punch goals, ref justice and Quality Street

Billy Sharp reacts to a missed chance in Rovers' loss to Port Vale.

A look at some of the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale:

Carbon copy goals

Rovers chief Grant McCann was understandably frustrated at the manner of both of Port Vale's goals in this defeat.

The visitors hadn't so much as had a sniff at Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal before they celebrated taking a 33rd-minute lead through Ryan Croasdale. Vale broke quickly, with Antwoine Hackford bursting down the left and pulling it back for Croasdale to slot home and stun the Eco-Power Stadium.

Their second followed a similar pattern just after the hour when Lorent Tolaj bundled home - again, against the run of play.

Despite Rovers posting a strong first half showing and mounting a spirited fightback, ultimately it came to nothing.

"Port Vale may say their goals, from their point of view, are good but as far as we're concerned they are so poor," McCann bemoaned to the Free Press. "The first goal is really disappointing. We just jog back into the box for the first and don't pick up. At least for the second Brandon (Fleming) recovered; (Kyle) Hirsty could do better with the run perhaps. But we have to pick up the run from (Lorent) Tolaj. For me, I can't really get away from the two goals today because that's what has lost us the game."

Erratic form

This result continued Rovers' up-and-down run of results with just three wins in their last 11 league outings. It also bumped them down to sixth spot in the standings in what is a tightly-packed promotion cluster.

There is just four points separating second-placed Salford and eighth-placed Bradford, with Rovers firmly inbetween both. McCann wished there was a quick chance to rectify the situation: "I wish we had another game on Tuesday to try and put this behind us. We just keep getting to a certain point. We get a good win or some kind of momentum and then we just slip back again when we have a chance to leave the chasing pack behind.

"We've done it so many times and I've said to the boys this needs to change."

Ref justice

It's safe to say that Rovers supporters were far from happy with the performance of referee Jeremy Simpson and his officials.

Their departure down the tunnel at the end of the game was met with jeers by the home fans although Rovers say they are investigating events post-match, with a club statement on Saturday night saying that they "will not tolerate abuse towards players, staff and officials and will take action against those we find to be guilty of such behaviour."

It added: "We have received reports of incidents involving home supporters as individuals entered the tunnel after the final whistle and promise a full investigation into those events."

Having last week revealed yet another phone call with referees' chief Mike Jones after feeling recent decisions went against his side, McCann was understandably reticent to discuss Simpson's performance too much post-match.

He did however say: "I think it tells you everything when the referee gets booed off the pitch. The less said, the better."

Quality Street

Rob Street came on at half-time for his Rovers bow, just a day after signing on loan from Lincoln City. Having had only a handful of outings so far for his parent club Street was clearly chomping at the bit to get back to the day job.

His 45-minute cameo here was impressive, showing his versatility and tenacity. He also may well be claiming the goal that many outlets credited to Jamie Sterry, as the defender's long-range strike appeared to take the slightest of nicks off Street on its way in.

"Rob was brilliant when he came on," said McCann. I think the fans can see what he'll bring. He gets in-behind and his positivity, his physicality and pace will be huge for us.

"I'm really pleased to get him. We had to fight off a bit of competition. He'll add a different dimension to us, wherever he plays across that front three with his pace and energy. He's really hungry to play and do well and he showed today what he's about."