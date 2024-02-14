Doncaster Rovers talking points - Striker silenced on a night of ''what ifs'

On another night Doncaster's Hakeeb Adelakun could have been celebrating a hat-trick.

A case of what-ifs

Plenty of Rovers fans might have been happy to accept a draw before this game. But at one point, as the game ticked towards the last quarter, it looked like being a case of just how many goals the visitors were going to win by.

Hakeeb Adelakun had put them 2-1 up and the same player could easily have been celebrating a hat-trick by full-time. First, he was let down by his first touch, allowing Salford's Doncaster-born stopper Alex Cairns to come out and smother. Then, Adelakun did the hard part by blitzing past his marker only to shoot wide of goal. Richard Wood, whose unfortunate own goal led to Salford's first leveller, thought he'd notched a rare goal after bundling in late on only to see the offside flag raised, albeit very late. And then Joe Ironside nodded wide when well-placed. After blotting their copybook with all those fluffed chances it seemed inevitable the hosts would score and so it proved, with Luke Garbutt's free-kick levelling matters up. This was certainly a game there for the taking but there's certainly positives to take out of this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shock stat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst they couldn't hold out for all three points, Rovers did at least keep their unbeaten mini-run going. Remarkably, this current three-game streak without loss is their longest unbeaten run of the season. You have to go back exactly one year for the last time they strung together such a sequence.

Grant McCann, speaking to the media in the Greater Manchester rain post-match, said he hopes it can be a springboard heading into the clash with Grimsby at the weekend: "You have to get the basics right and over the last three games I think we have. We just go onto the next one and try and finish the season as strong as possible. That point down at Sutton probably sparked a little thing for us. We've some tough challenges coming up but we look forward to them."

Smith silenced

Only one player has scored more goals in League Two this season than Salford's Matt Smith but Rovers provided a masterclass in keeping the veteran quiet.

He was constantly stalked by Richard Wood and Tom Anderson and had only a couple of sniffs at goal without any joy. Anderson in particular was keeping close tabs on Smith all night, with the pair involved in a heated physical battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was delighted that the ploy worked: "Matt Smith is a proper handful so I think this was the perfect game for Woody and Tom to be paired together."

January business proving sage

Rovers' January signings are finally starting to blossom.

Here, three of them posted top performances: Adelakun grabbed his second goal in as many games, Thimothee Lo-Tutala has yet to taste defeat in a Rovers shirt and Matty Craig once again enhanced his reputation with a thoroughly impressive showing in the engine room.

"They've only just come into the club and it has been stop-start a little bit," McCann said of Adelakun and Craig. "The cup games between the league games meant they've been in and out. But they've both started the last two games and have experienced a bit more of a footballing game against Tranmere and then more of a battle tonight. They'll benefit from those contrasting games."