Doncaster Rovers talking points: Rolls Royce showing, more late drama + 16-month wait ends

A look at four talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' terrific comeback win at Mansfield Town:

Late, late show again

For the second week running Rovers left it late to snatch all three points. Owen Bailey's equaliser on 76 minutes at Mansfield teed it up for a grandstand finish and it would be the same player who was in the right place at the right time to grab the eventual winner deep into stoppage time. The man who created both his goals, Luke Molyneux, notched his own dramatic winner seven days prior against Exeter.

Granted, it's only a start but Rovers have shown vital staying power to maintain a 100 per cent record at this early juncture.

Match-winning captain Owen Bailey.

"I love how we managed the game last week and then scored late and we've done it again today which is nice," the Northern Irishman told the Free Press.

"This group knows we're trying to win games rather than just keep a point, and we always will. It's not about resting on our laurels now."

Broadbent praise

Owen Bailey will quite rightly be taking most of the praise this weekend after a stellar performance that was capped with two goals against Mansfield.

George Broadbent earned rave reviews from his manager Grant McCann.

But George Broadbent is surely not too far behind in the man-of-the-match stakes after a scintillating display here (see our player ratings). The former Sheffield United man is now one of the first names on McCann's teamsheet and he was at his classiest against the Stags. Raking passes and interceptions were a common theme of his game as well as one notable run second half where he charged up half the length of the pitch in a show of sheer pace and determination.

His manager was purring post-match: "He was outstanding. You can see how quick he is too, when he got the pass just off Tim (Lo-Tutala) and just drove and drove right through the middle. The lad's a Rolls Royce at times. I said that to him when he came off at the end. He's just getting better and better, he really is."

Penalty denials

The outcome in Nottinghamshire could have been oh-so different just seconds before Bailey's equaliser.

Just prior, Luke Molyneux looked destined to score with a close-range header only to be denied by a suspected handball from a jumping Mansfield player, with the ball trickling behind the goal instead of into the net. Referee Andrew Humphries waved away appeals from the Rovers players, fans and bench to award a corner instead and from that set-piece Bailey headed home the equaliser.

And although the same player would eventually go on to turn the game on its head in Rovers' favour, McCann was unhappy that the Molyneux incident and another penalty box episode involving Connor O'Riordan weren't given as penalties.

"It was a stonewall handball," McCann said of the build-up to the equaliser. "Mols has headed it into the net and their lad has handled it.

"And then we should have had another penalty on Connor. How do you not get a penalty for that? He's being pulled back and he's about to strike it and he gets his legs took away. I'll go and see the referee because you sometimes you need those big calls to go in your favour. They're both penalties."

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough concurred that the first incident went in his side’s favour, saying they’d “got away” with that decision prior to Bailey’s first goal.

A long wait ends

As pointed out by Rovers' historian John Coyle on Twitter/X, this come-from-behind win was the first time that Rovers have clinched three points after going behind since the 4-1 away win over Colchester United on April 23 last year - a 16-month gap.

Match-winner Bailey, speaking to the media with a massive grin on his face post-match, says that this team under this management never knows when it is beaten.

"I know how the gaffer and staff work and they're never happy with a point," he told the Free Press. "That's just the way we are.

"As soon as the equaliser went in, we all knew we'd go for another one. There was no sign from the bench to go defensive. It's credit to how we're ran as days like today make it all worth it."