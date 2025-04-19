Doncaster Rovers talking points: 'Perfect' away day and impact subs as six-month wait finally ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' terrific 3-0 win away at Tranmere on Good Friday.

Perfect away day?

Three goals, a clean sheet, a bouncing away end and a heap of good fortune from other results in the division. You can understand why many Rovers fans saw this as Great Friday rather than Good Friday. Grant McCann's side maintained their position as League Two's best side on the road with this comfortable win that was carried out in the most professional of manners.

Port Vale's loss at Carlisle, coupled with draws for Bradford and Walsall means Rovers are up to second and once again in firm control of their destiny.

McCann said post-match that his side's ability to mix things up is what pleased him most in Birkenhead: "You have to have a little bit of everything and I thought today we did. We mixed it up, defensively we were strong and we've a really good group."

Rovers now have back-to-back home games as they look to take the momentum from this win into the Colchester clash on Monday.

Molyneux's quality shines through

This was the day it all came together for Luke Molyneux. His trio of strikes might not win any goal of the season awards but his personal goal contribution (goals and assists) now stands at a mighty 26 in League Two.

Rovers secured a vital win at Tranmere.

He boldly spoke earlier this season about wanting to reach a total of 30 and that figure is easily achievable if he continues in this type of form.

His manager described him as "phenomenal" post-match after watching him register a first career treble and it's hard to disagree. Asked which of the three strikes was his favourite Molyneux said: "It's got to be the hat-trick one! As long as it hits the back of the net I'm happy. PK (Patrick Kelly) probably thought he should have finished it himself. But it was about being in the right place at the right time."

He also had warm words for McCann, admitting: "He's been massive for me. He's brought the best out of me and makes me comfortable to go and express myself out there."

Six-month penalty wait is over

Grant McCann shows his delight after the win at Tranmere.

It might have got lost within all the drama surrounding Molyneux's hat-trick feat and the fact that Rovers moved back into the automatic spots, but this game saw a long drought finally ended.

You have to go way, way back to October 19 - exactly six months ago - for the last time Rovers were awarded a penalty.

The one given here, for a clear and obvious clattering of Rob Street by Tranmere goalkeeper Luke McGee, finally ended that wait with Molyneux duly despatching.

"It was a great ball in from Charlie (Crew) and sometimes when we go into those areas, we're probably a bit too honest and we don't get them (penalties)," McCann told the Free Press. "But we got one today and it was a good penalty from Luke straight down the middle."

Molyneux says that a spot-kick was long, long overdue: "It's about time! We've had a lot go against us. We maybe should have had two at Crewe so it's nice it goes our way for once."

Impact subs

The introduction of Ethan Ennis and Kelly added some zest and fresh energy to Rovers' attack for the final 20 minutes.

For Ennis in particular it felt like a breakthrough moment for the Manchester United loanee. He could easily have registered his first goal, but for two good saves from McGee and played a key role in Rovers' third.

"They were both excellent," McCann said. "They added serious legs when they came on.

"We wanted to try and hit Tranmere again and Ethan's pace and direct running was good. He could probably have a couple of goals but he showed great movement."