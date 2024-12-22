Doncaster Rovers talking points - McCann's classy gesture, Patrick Kelly praise and return to form

Patrick Kelly posted a man-of-the-match performance in the win over Tranmere

A look at some of the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 3-1 home win over Tranmere Rovers.

Patrick Kelly

The young Northern Irish midfielder posted arguably his most complete performance in a red-and-white shirt. The West Ham loanee notched Rovers' second goal of the afternoon, providing an accomplished finish that most forwards would be proud of.

"His finish was great but I was screaming at him to square it for Bails for a tap-in!," his manager Grant McCann told the Free Press tongue-in-cheek. "But he puts it in the net and you can't grumble."

The goal topped off a fine showing from Kelly, who exited the field late on to a standing ovation. McCann explained his reasoning behind the reintegration of Kelly after nearly a month out of the team.

"I thought it was a perfect game for him," McCann said. "Over the last few weeks, probably since the Kettering game the weather has turned and we've played in a different way. The last few games I didn't feel would really suit him. It was a good test for him today in and around experienced operators. They're experienced hard-nuts. I think Finley gave him one before half-time - welcome to League Two! You're not going to get everything you're own way. He was upset at half-time but we said just let your football do the talking which he did."

Turning point with TSL

Rovers had established a slender lead at half-time but it was Tranmere who twice came close just after the interval. Both occasions saw Ted Sharman-Lowe pull off good stops to maintain the hosts' advantage. That proved crucial when just minutes later the visitors were reduced to ten men - Tom Davies shown a second yellow card – before Rovers went on to assert their authority on the contest.

McCann was full of praise for his goalkeeper: "He's been fantastic, Ted. He really has. He dropped one second half which is unlike him because he's so clean with his catching. But he's a great goalkeeper and he's getting better all the time."

Turning the screw

Rovers went into this game under a fair bit of pressure. The home record before yesterday wasn't up to scratch - not for a team who are serious about automatic promotion. No win of any kind in DN4 since October 1 was something McCann and his players were desperate to address, especially given this was their final home game of 2024.

So it was vital they posted not only a win but did it in style, and they duly did. Granted, the start was sloppy but they clicked into gear second half and extended their lead albeit it was a minor annoyance to concede a consolation late on.

Kelly's goal, after Tranmere had gone down to ten men, gave them some breathing space before Kyle Hurst made it 3-0 late on. It probably could have been more, with two chances hitting the woodwork and the visiting stopper Luke McGee making a clutch of saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

McCann's classy gesture

The Rovers chief always makes a point of shaking the hands of those in the press room whenever he conducts his post-match media duties but yesterday saw him go one better.

He dished out a festive gift of a bottle of wine to those regular reporters who he fields questions from before and after every game. It was much appreciated by this scribe and goes to show the class of the Northern Irishman, who above all else is a true gent.

As one Rovers fan said on X/Twitter: "Sums Grant McCann up: class on and off the pitch."