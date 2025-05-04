Doncaster Rovers talking points: Fitting finale, mystic McCann and goodbye to some

Rob Street holds aloft the League Two title. Pic: Howard Roe.

A look at the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 2-1 win at Notts County as they clinched the League Two title:

The match itself

In the end, Port Vale didn't hold up their side of the bargain but of course Rovers weren't aware of events in Burslem. The scoreline for this match was deceiving, given Rovers dominated proceedings at Meadow Lane as they ended the campaign with a four-point buffer over Darren Moore's side.

Rob Street signed off in style with a brace and could - perhaps should - have had a hat-trick after seeing a shot bounce back off the post second half.

Others failed to properly turn the screw and when Alassana Jatta bundled in a consolation late on it gave the hosts a flattering scoreline with which to end their regular season before they embark on the play-offs.

For Rovers, it's four wins on the spin and just one loss in the last 15. Whilst their rivals have faltered, Grant McCann's men have been mightily consistent.

"I thought we were fantastic first half," he reflected on the curtain-closing win. "Second half was a different type of test and we broke a couple of times.

"I was disappointed to concede the goal late on. It's offside and I don't know how the linesman doesn't see it. But listen, it's by the by and we're champions. Definitely over the last 12/13 games I feel we've gone to a different level."

Well-earned celebrations

They had to wait a while but the 2,000-plus Rovers fans in the away end got to see the title lifted right in front of them. Cheers and a full repertoire of songs were the soundtrack to the on-pitch celebrations that lasted well over half an hour.

McCann, his players and coaching staff rightly lapped it up before heading onto the coach for the after-party back in Doncaster. "We need to make sure someone looks after the league trophy to make sure it doesn't go missing!" said McCann tongue firmly in cheek.

Mystic McCann

As mentioned recently on these pages, McCann's belief that former leaders Walsall were catchable has now become reality.

Rovers finish top of the division on 84 points - four clear of Port Vale in second and perhaps pertinently seven points clear of the aforementioned Saddlers who once held a 15-point buffer.

"I think you can do anything in life if you believe," the Northern Irishman told the Free Press when reminded of that now infamous quote.

"I never thought I could run 10k a day in October but I did it! I tried to just keep everybody's minds focused on one task, and that was the title."

Goodbye to some

As with any final game of the season, there's inevitably going to be some players for whom this will be a swansong. Tom Anderson was the only starting player whose deal is set to expire this summer whilst a flurry of loanees are also set to go back to their parent clubs. Others whose futures are uncertain include Billy Sharp and skipper Richard Wood – the latter of whom was one of the last to leave the pitch at the end, perhaps a hint towards his pending departure.

McCann is staying coy on that, for now, but insists he doesn't expect a huge summer upheaval. And he even hinted at a possible return for the likes of Ted Sharman-Lowe and Charlie Crew.

"There won't be massive changes in the summer," he said. "The loan players will have to go back to their parent clubs, for sure. But we'd like to keep some of them and we'll have early conversations about that. But there's no guarantees."

Costly card

Perhaps the only blot on the day was a yellow card dished out to McCann in the first half in Nottinghamshire.

After a couple of cautions earlier in the season it took his tally to three. That normally brings about a one-match touchline ban but clarification is expected shortly from the EFL on whether that will be carried over into the new campaign.

Reflecting on the incident, McCann said: "I felt the referee gave too many soft things in the first half and it was starting to get on my nerves. I think I just ran to the bench with my arms up and he booked me. It is what it is and I think I'll probably miss the first game of next season now."