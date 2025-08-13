Doncaster Rovers talking points: Close masterclass, complete togetherness and Everton inkling

Ben Close (second left) was one of many Rovers stars who put in a superb performance at Boro.

Doncaster Rovers dished out a 4-0 thumping to Championship side Middlesbrough in an eye-catching Carabao Cup first round performance. Here, we look at the main talking points to emerge from a memorable night on Teesside:

Complete togetherness

How many other teams could change their entire starting XI, go to a higher-division side and completely play them off the park?

It's no understatement to suggest that this was the performance of the first round in this season's Carabao Cup. Rovers had the bit between their teeth from minute one and it came as no surprise when Ben Close opened the scoring with just 11 minutes on the clock.

Rovers posted a stunning result and performance at the Riverside.

Boro briefly rallied but they were no match for Grant McCann's men. They scored again before soaking up what little pressure their hosts threw at them and then hit them on the counter with two late goals to add gloss to a spectacular performance.

Speaking post-match, McCann has full belief in every single member of his squad: "We have a group who love spending time with each other. Probably 80 per cent of this group were here last year and won the title. We've added tremendous characters to it who have given us a bit of a lift. As I've said, we don't have a second team: We've got 23, 24 first team players who are all capable of playing in our team. Tonight's shown that players are ready when called upon."

Ben Close masterclass

There were plenty of contenders for man-of-the-match in this emphatic win but surely Ben Close is in with a more-than-worthy shout?

The midfielder was making his first competitive appearance for Rovers since way back in January when his last act was an audacious 'Panenka' penalty that he scored in the FA Cup shoot-out win over Hull City. Here, there were more cup exploits as Close scored to cap off a fine team move and generally ran the show especially in the first half. He also registered the most touches of any of Rovers players, made the most key passes (three) and put in more tackles (four) than anyone else on the pitch.

He earned rightful praise from his manager afterwards - who sees similarities in Close from his own playing career.

"He's a really good player, Ben. We see it every single day," he told the Free Press. "I was quite similar to Closey when I was a player to be honest. I wasn't one that wanted to get involved in the scraps and the second balls. I was more of a footballer and I wanted to play so he reminds me a bit of me.

"But the higher you go up the leagues, the more time that you actually get on the ball because they give you that bit more respect. Ben was really good tonight and I'm delighted he got the goal and he deserved that because he's been great pre-season."

Goalkeeper shines on rare outing

Just like Close, Ian Lawlor hasn't featured competitively for Rovers since late in 2024. But he put in a thoroughly impressive showing, keeping a clean sheet thanks to ample saves that thwarted the likes of Delano Burgzorg and Morgan Whittaker. One stop in particular was vital, when he pulled off a terrific stop to keep out Whittaker just after the restart as Boro looked to be getting some momentum.

The 30-year-old was modest when speaking post-match to the media, refusing to take any praise as he insisted: "It's my job. It's what I'm there to do. I need to be ready to do my job. I know I've not played a lot but I need to be ready when called upon.

"That goes for all of us. We've come to a big club in the Championship but there's full belief in our squad and we deserve all the plaudits we get tonight."

Winning run goes on and on

There's a lot to be said for momentum in football. and Rovers certainly have that right now. This eye-catching win made it seven consecutive victories in a sequence stretching back to last April. You have to go back even further, to March 4 at Bromley, for the last time Rovers tasted defeat - they're now 14 games unbeaten.

Having drawn the Toffees in the second round of this competition in each of the last two seasons, you wouldn't rule it out of the equation when the draw takes place on Wednesday evening.

McCann actually thought that was already the case when BBC Sheffield's Adam Oxley put the suggestion to him post-match: "I didn't even know when the draw was!" said the Northern Irishman, after it was clarified that it had not yet taken place.

When quizzed on who he'd like next though, he replied: "It'd be nice to get a home game to be honest - against someone who we can help fill the stadium. But we'll see."