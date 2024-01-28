Doncaster Rovers talking points - Aerial struggles and selection posers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aerial deficiencies

It will be driving Grant McCann, and plenty of Rovers fans too for that matter, mad that all five Stockport goals were headers. Even the own goal which saw Owen Bailey inadvertently put through his own net came off his head.

The hosts simply could not deal with the aerial aspect of County's game. The visitors constantly peppered the penalty area and from corners in particular they were a menace.

Safe to say McCann was unimpressed: "We didn't win the duels today and then we give them a helping hand with the own goal. We have to sit and digest this as it was simply nowhere near the level we want to try and get to. It's a poor day and a hurtful defeat."

McCann and his coaching staff will no doubt attempt to address this worrying aspect in the coming days.

Looking over their shoulders

This outcome, an away win, was expected by many - especially the bookies - given Stockport's position at the top of the league and Rovers' indifferent form. But what was most galling, perhaps more than the final scoreline, was the manner of the defeat.

Doncaster had a torrid time of it against Stockport County. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

The first half especially saw Stockport mount attack after attack with ease. The worrying thing is it felt like they had plenty more gears to work through.

This result combined with Sutton's draw at Walsall means the gap to the bottom two has been cut down to seven points ahead of a mammoth game at Gander Green Lane next Saturday. Plenty of Rovers fans are beginning to look over their shoulders.

Selection issues

When the teamsheets dropped at 2pm there was a welcome boost with the return of Richard Wood and James Maxwell to the squad. Add in new loan arrival Hakeeb Adelakun and suddenly there are now more options at McCann's disposal. The treatment room is finally starting to empty out, bit by bit, and McCann confirmed that George Broadbent and Tom Anderson are another two now available for selection once more, despite missing out here.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann shows his frustration against Stockport. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

McCann told the Free Press: "We've got a competitive squad now so (them missing out) today was just a tactical decision."

Jamie Sterry and Jack Senior are also back in full training too, with the pair potentially back in the fold over the next week.

Big week ahead

Tuesday night sees Rovers make the short hop to West Yorkshire to face Bradford with a spot in the last four of the EFL Trophy up for grabs.

If they can successfully navigate the Bantams it will take them just one victory away from Wembley. The scheduling of that fixture adds a certain layer of intrigue ahead of the aforementioned humdinger down at Sutton on Saturday.