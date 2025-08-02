Doncaster Rovers talisman looking to continue momentum as he gears up to attack League One

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Luke Molyneux was one of the stand-out players in League Two last year, and now he's set his sights on being a star man at League One level.

The winger played a huge role in helping Doncaster Rovers lift the fourth tier title, with a whopping 31 goal contributions across all competitions last term. A first proper stab at League One also awaits for the 27-year-old. Whilst he did make a couple of brief cameos off the bench for former club Sunderland, he is itching to properly test himself at the level above.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said, ahead of today's curtain-raiser at home to Exeter City. "There's some big clubs, big stadiums. I think that'll suit us a lot more because of the way we like to play.

"There's a few stadiums to tick off my list: Cardiff, Plymouth. I don't think I've played at Huddersfield so that'll be a nice ground to play at. I feel like we can progress and go again.

Luke Molyneux is looking to pick up where he left off last season.
Luke Molyneux is looking to pick up where he left off last season.

"The gaffer told us League One won't be massively different from League Two. Hopefully we can keep going and our stats and results takes care of itself.

"There'll be competition because there's lots of options in the attacking areas. But I'll definitely have my eye on finishing top scorer again."

Last term Molyneux boldly claimed right at the start of the season that his aim was to rack up 30-plus goals and assists and he duly made it a reality. This time around he's not made a similar prediction - but that doesn't mean he's ruling out replicating his feats from 2024-25.

"I've not really thought about it this year," he adds. "We'll just see what happens but I don't see a reason why I can't achieve some of the numbers that I did last year.

"Hopefully this year I'll take a few more penalties, if we get some, which can help!"

