Doncaster Rovers suffer major injury blow as key pair ruled out for season

Doncaster Rovers pair George Miller and Harrison Biggins are unlikely to feature again this season due to injury.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT- 2 min read

Both players limped off injured in the defeat to Salford earlier this month.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “I would be very surprised if we saw them again this season.

"It’s a tough one but we have got to accept it’s part and parcel of football. First and foremost you have to feel for the players as it's a massive disappointment, and for the squad in general.”

Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller.
Miller is Rovers’ top-scorer this term with 13 goals, while Biggins has scored five times from midfield.

Schofield confirmed both players will need surgery but should be back in time for the start of pre-season.

Biggins is set to undergo a hernia operation while Miller will have surgery on a knee issue.

Both players have been carrying the injuries for some time, Schofield said.

The news comes as a huge blow to Doncaster’s vanishing play-off hopes given the importance of both players, who have been near ever-presents this term.

Rovers are currently eight points off League Two’s top seven with nine games to go.

They play Northampton Town in fourth place on Saturday.

Schofield said: "To have those players not available is a real challenge for us.

"It's an opportunity for other players to stand up and give an account of themselves and make sure they make a positive impact.”

Caolan Lavery and Liam Ravenhill both came into the starting XI for Tuesday’s draw at Crawley and are fit to play again this weekend despite limping off with cramp in the second half.

Schofield said: “Those minutes they got will be vital for themselves and the rest of the squad going forward.”

First-choice goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is nearing a return after returning to light training on Thursday.

His temporary replacement, Stuart Moore, has not had his emergency seven-day loan extended.

Ro-Shaun Williams continues to be unavailable due to a shin injury which has kept him sidelined for more than a month.

Schofield said: “He’s not really progressed from the running he’s been doing on the AlterG Machine (an anti-gravity treadmill).”

