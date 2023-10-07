Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers held out for large periods but couldn't hold on as Tanto Olaofe headed home in the 83rd minute to extend his side's winning streak to six games and keep the visitors in twentieth position.

Doncaster planned to take the sting out of their free-scoring opponents and carried out their mission superbly in the first half as they kept a noisy and partisan 8-500-strong home crowd quiet for large periods.

Stockport still enjoyed the lion's share of possession and territory and did come close to open the scoring in the 13th minute when Olaofe capitalised on Tom Anderson’s slip to race clear.

Louis Jones makes a reflex save to keep the scores level at half time.

He sent the ball across the face of goal but a sliding Louie Barry missed by inches when any connection would have done.

A Doncaster counter-attack saw Stockport keeper Ben Hinchliffe palm away Tom Nixon’s cross with Joe Ironside lurking.

The ball struck Ironside but bounced clear and the danger was quickly averted.

Mo Faal saw an overhead kick fly wide later in the half after Hinchliffe only half cleared Ironside’s header.

Rovers had to withstand some pressure at the end of the first period and Louis Jones was at full stretch to deny Ryan Croasdale from the edge of the box, pulling off a fine save to tip the ball over the bar.

They should have taken the lead seven minutes after the restart but more brilliant goalkeeping kept the scores level.

Mo Faal broke away from his marker to find himself one-on-one with Hinchliffe, who managed to save his shot.

Ironside hooked the ball back towards goal on the rebound but Hinchliffe somehow managed to get up and get a hand to his strike and divert it over the bar.

Barely a minute later Owen Bailey made a goal-saving interception to stop Barry's cross reaching its intended target.

Stockport kept pushing and Jones was again at full stretch to deny Antoni Sarcevic from close range.

The hosts put forward a contender for miss of the season just past the hour mark when an unmarked Odin Bailey blazed over from point-blank range after meeting Olaofe’s cross.

Olaofe had done all the hard work by beating several Rovers players with a superb solo run from the halfway line after Stockport cleared their lines.

With the clock ticking Stockport flexed their muscles in attack and introduced Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton from the bench.

Madden - a prolific goalscorer for much of his career - fired straight at a grateful Louis Jones seconds after coming on when he should have done better the edge of the box.

Chances appeared to be coming in bunches as Doncaster replied with one of their own shortly after.

Joseph Olowu met Luke Molyneux’s corner, only to head straight at Hinchliffe.

Stockport’s domination continued and their breakthrough finally came late on.

Olaofe escaped his marker to connect with a deep cross to the back post and nod the ball past Jones.

Backed by a buoyant and no doubt relieved home support, the hosts looked the more likely to score after the late breakthrough.

Rovers were left to rue their golden opportunity at the start of the second half as they again came up short against one of League Two’s big-hitters.

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe (George Broadbent, 76), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke (Louie Marsh, 85), Ben Close, Mo Faal (Tyler Roberts, 89)

Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Goodman

Stockport: Ben Hinchliffe, Akil Wright, Fraser Horsfall, Macauley Southam-Hales, Antoni Sarcevic, Will Collar (Callum Camps, 84), Ethan Pye (Alfie Pond, 77), Ryan Croasdale (Paddy Madden, 67), Louie Barry (Kyle Wooton, 67), Tanto Olaofe, Odin Bailey

Subs: Jordan Smith, Joel Cotterill, Jayden Richardson