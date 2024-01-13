Doncaster Rovers’ disappointing season continued as Newport County claimed a smash and grab 1-0 win at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Jay McGrath, Matthew Craig and Billy Waters all made encouraging debuts for Grant McCann’s much-changed side who limited the visitors to very few chances during a forgettable game.

But Seb Palmer-Houldon’s 93rd minute winner for County - pouncing from a right wing cross - inflicted a fifth defeat in seven games on Rovers.

McCann made five changes from the side beaten at Harrogate Town, with Jamie Sterry, Jack Senior and Mo Faal all absent from the matchday squad.

Jon Taylor also returned to the bench after being sidelined since the opening day of the season and came on during the closing stages.

Joe Ironside twice went close from close range and Luke Molyneux forced a save from Nick Townsend during a low key first half.

Newport had started the game brighter – and had the ball in the net after 11 minutes only to be denied by an offside flag – before Rovers gradually felt their way into the contest.

Rovers held the upper hand after the break but struggled to create goalscoring opportunities. Ironside went closest when his excellent effort was tipped onto the bar by Townsend.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until substitute Palmer-Houlden scored in stoppage time with Newport’s only shot on target.

Rovers slip to 20th in the League Two table having won just one of their last eight league games.

Rovers: Jones, Nixon, Bailey, McGrath, Rowe, Close, Craig (Carty 89), Broadbent (Biggins 65), Molyneux (Taylor 90), Waters (Hurst 65), Ironside. Subs: Bottomley, Olowu, Faulkner.