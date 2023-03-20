Doncaster Rovers suffer injury blow as key pair ruled out of Crawley Town clash

Harrison Biggins, who has scored five goals from midfield this term, will also miss out through injury as the list of players unavailable to Danny Schofield piles up.

Schofield said: "They will undergo scans, George on his knee and Harrison on his groin, to see the extent of the damage.

"Then we will get a time frame on those players.”

George Miller celebrates his goal against Salford City.

Miller scored his 13th goal of the season against Salford on Saturday to better his previous highest goals tally in a single season.

Ben Nelson was already unavailable for tomorrow and this weekend’s game against Northampton after being called up to the England Under-19s squad.

Ro-Shaun Williams had hoped to be back from a shin injury in time to face Crawley but is still not ready to be considered for selection, Schofield said.

Captain Tom Anderson will also need to be assessed, having missed Rovers’ last two games due to a back complaint.

Anderson had been rated at fifty-fifty for the Salford clash and warmed up on the pitch with Jon Taylor – who remains some way off a return – ahead of kick-off.

Doncaster also lost midfielder Charlie Lakin for the rest of the season last week due to a hip injury.

Schofield labelled Tuesday’s match ‘must win’ if Rovers are to keep their play-off hopes alive in the wake of his side’s 3-1 loss at the weekend.

Rovers are nine points off the League Two play-offs with 10 games to go.

He said: “It feels that way. It’s not mathematically impossible, we know it’s going to be a tough ask.

"With us being quite depleted, I think it’s going to be a challenge.

"We have got to look positive into that. Other players will get opportunities and we have got to keep fighting for every point and see where we end.

"We have got to think it’s possible. We know it’s going to be tough, we know it’s going to be a challenge, but we have got to think that we can perform.”

Doncaster trained at Cantley Park on Monday morning before travelling down south.