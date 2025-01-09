Doncaster Rovers suffer blow as loanee recalled by parent club just days before FA Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brandon Fleming has been recalled from his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.

The full-back joined Rovers at the start of the season from Championship side Hull City. It was expected that the 25-year-old would spend the rest of the season in DN4 but Rovers announced on their social channels on Thursday morning that the Tigers had exercised a recall option.

A statement said: "We can confirm that full back Brandon Fleming has been recalled from his loan.

"The 25-year-old had been due to spend the remainder of the season with Rovers but his parent club have taken the decision to activate a mid-season recall clause. Fleming joined Rovers in August and went on to make 20 appearances - 14 of which were starts.

"We thank Brandon for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him the very best for the future."

The news comes as a slight gear change given manager Grant McCann's comments just six days prior. When asked by the Free Press whether Fleming's status would be affected after Hull appointed a new manager - Ruben Selles replaced Tim Walter last month - McCann said: "It's not affected anything. Hull are happy with Brandon in terms of the amount of games he's played. And he's happy here and wants to stay here. He told me that the other day.

"There is a recall but both parties have to agree, as they do in all the loans we have."

The news comes just days before Rovers travel to the MKM Stadium for Sunday's FA Cup third round tie. McCann will no doubt be quizzed on whether he plans a replacement when he addresses the media on Friday lunchtime.