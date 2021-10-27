Doncaster Rovers suffer another injury blow with player set to miss several weeks

After previously playing the full 90 minutes of every league game, Ben Close is set for a period on the sidelines

Close missed Tuesday’s draw with Cambridge United following the worsening of an on-going hamstring issue and is currently expected to be out of action for three weeks.

Rovers have been managing a tear in the 25-year-old’s hamstring for several weeks. He did not train at all during the last international break but maintained his status as an ever-present by featuring in the next three games.

The problem was exacerbated during Saturday’s win over Cheltenham Town and has finally sidelined the former Portsmouth man.

The international break will begin after Rovers’ trip to Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup, with the home game against Fleetwood Town on November 13 likely to be off due to call-ups.

Rovers then host Lincoln City on November 20, by which time Close is expected to return.

Wellens says it is currently unclear how long Tommy Rowe will be sidelined for.

The veteran also missed Tuesday’s game after suffering a back spasm early into the clash with Cheltenham and remains a doubt for the trip to Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Wellens said: “I’ve had loads of back spasms in my career. One can last for 48 hours, another can last for two weeks.

“Hopefully he can get a lot of heat into it, keep it moving and release it up.

“I think Tommy would have caused problems on Tuesday with his running power and his goals.

“Along with Joe Dodoo he’s our top scorer so we’re taking a goal threat away from our team.”

Meanwhile Jon Taylor was set to meet with a specialist on Wednesday to get a second opinion on his ankle injury.

The winger has felt pain in the scar tissue around the area on which he was operated on earlier in the year. There is no current timescale for his return.

Cameron John is also due to see a specialist for a second opinion on his back injury.

