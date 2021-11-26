Doncaster Rovers suffer another injury blow as midfielder is ruled out for three months

John Bostock is set to be out for three months in the latest injury blow for Doncaster Rovers.

By Liam Hoden
Friday, 26th November 2021, 8:10 am
Updated Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:47 am
John Bostock

The midfielder was forced off during Rovers’ draw with Lincoln City.

And medical examinations have revealed Bostock has suffered damage to ankle ligaments which will sideline him until February.

The midfielder has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

His injury comes just as Rovers’ midfield options were increasing, with the return of Ben Close and Jordy Hiwula for this weekend’s trip to Burton Albion.

Bostock now joins Fejiri Okenabirhie (Achilles) and Cameron John (back) in being unavailable until well into 2022.

Okenabirhie underwent surgery earlier this week in a bid to strengthen his Achilles’ tendon, which has plagued him since last season and kept him out of action entirely this term.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Vilca is set to return to training on Friday having recovered from a tight hamstring which kept him out of Tuesday’s defeat at Bolton Wanderers.

*

