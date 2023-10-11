News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers striker says his confidence is flowing after another goal

Joe Ironside says his confidence is flowing after scoring his third goal in four appearances and fifth of the season.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
The Doncaster Rovers striker needs just one more goal to equal his tally from last season, when he scored six times in 50 appearances for previous club Cambridge United.

"I’m confident at the minute,” Ironside told The Free Press following his goalscoring cameo in Doncaster’s 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

"I always am anyway in front of goal, hopefully I keep getting chances and keep putting them away.”

Joe Ironside celebrates his goal in Doncaster Rovers' EFL Trophy clash at Mansfield Town.Joe Ironside celebrates his goal in Doncaster Rovers' EFL Trophy clash at Mansfield Town.
Joe Ironside celebrates his goal in Doncaster Rovers' EFL Trophy clash at Mansfield Town.
He added: “Sometimes if it’s not going your way you can start doing things differently and might start going against you.

"It’s just about following the processes. The gaffer, Cliff (Byrne, assistant manager) and especially Gloves (Lee Glover, first team coach) are on me all the time about where they want me.

"I know I’m 29 but they are great people to learn off. If I can get better, I’ll give it my all.”

Ironside, who turns 30 later this month, is currently averaging a goal every three games for Rovers.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story of his unselfish contribution to the team.

His hold-up play and willingness to go toe to toe with strapping centre-halves has quickly made him popular among fans.

"I enjoy it,” Ironside said of the target man tag.

"I’ll work as hard as I possibly can on a game day and I’ll put my body on the line. There are no qualms with that.”

Ironside, who stands at 6ft 2in, added humbly: “I feel like the fans are taking to me. Hopefully they are.”

