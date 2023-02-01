News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths is rated as League Two's most valuable striker, according to industry website transfermarkt.co.uk.

Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths joins Crawley Town, Colchester United, Salford City and Walsall players as industry website names L2's most valuable starting XI after transfer window closes - picture gallery

This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs following the closure of the transfer window.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £7.68m, and features Rovers man Reo Griffiths.

Salford City’s Luke Bolton takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £1.77m, with Griffiths rated as worth £795,000.

The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Crawley Town, Colchester United and Walsall.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

1. Ryan Schofield (Crawley Town)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £441,000

Photo: Clint Hughes

2. Max Clark (Stevenage)

Position: Left-back. Value: £441,000

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Tommy Smith (Colchester United)

Position: Central defender Value: £575,000

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Luke Chambers (Colchester United)

Position: Central defender Value: £530,000

Photo: Pete Norton

