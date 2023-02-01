Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths joins Crawley Town, Colchester United, Salford City and Walsall players as industry website names L2's most valuable starting XI after transfer window closes - picture gallery
This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs following the closure of the transfer window.
It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £7.68m, and features Rovers man Reo Griffiths.
Salford City’s Luke Bolton takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £1.77m, with Griffiths rated as worth £795,000.
The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Crawley Town, Colchester United and Walsall.
Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.
