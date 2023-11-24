Doncaster Rovers striker opens up on ‘extremely tough’ period after undergoing third knee operation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lavery, who joined Rovers in January, has been ruled out since March after picking up the injury in a match against Northampton.
He has since been transfer-listed and described the last eight months as "extremely tough mentally and physically".
"A lot of effort has been put in to [sic] rehab in that time period," Lavery wrote on social media.
"I’ve tried to recover from surgery twice, but today I had my third procedure.
"I’m optimistic this is the one that sorts out my knee.
"Remember to always stay positive and things will work themselves out."
Former Northern Ireland international Lavery, 31, made 12 appearances for Doncaster after penning an 18-month contract, scoring once.
His form at previous club Scunthorpe United, where he scored nine goals in 19 games, had been the best of his career and earned him a return to the Football League.