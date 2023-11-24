Doncaster Rovers striker Caolan Lavery has undergone a third knee operation in just eight months as he bids to regain fitness.

Lavery, who joined Rovers in January, has been ruled out since March after picking up the injury in a match against Northampton.

He has since been transfer-listed and described the last eight months as "extremely tough mentally and physically".

"A lot of effort has been put in to [sic] rehab in that time period," Lavery wrote on social media.

Caolan Lavery in action for Doncaster Rovers (credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

"I’ve tried to recover from surgery twice, but today I had my third procedure.

"I’m optimistic this is the one that sorts out my knee.

"Remember to always stay positive and things will work themselves out."

Former Northern Ireland international Lavery, 31, made 12 appearances for Doncaster after penning an 18-month contract, scoring once.